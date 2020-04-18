|
|
David L. Sloan
West York - David Lee Sloan, 81, peacefully passed away at his home, following a seven year battle with cancer, with his family by his side on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was the husband of Dorothea L. "Dottie" (Link) Sloan to whom he was married for 55 years.
Born June 8, 1938 in York, a son of the late Howard A. and Irene M. (Rinehart) Sloan, he retired from Preston Trucking after 29 years of service and had previously worked for Reliance Drilling for nine years. Mr. Sloan served as a medic in the US Army during The Korean War. He was a member of West York VFW Post 8951 where he served as Senior Vice for five years in WYVFW Legacy and as Post Commander for one year. He was also a member of Viking AA, Prince Club, Vigilant Social Club, Rooster Club, Thirteenth Ward, Eagles Club, B-D Club, South End Democratic Club, and the former Moose Lodge. David was also an avid fisherman, loved to play horseshoes, played the bones to his country music; but his passion was shooting pool for which he took great pride in his trophies.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Sloan is survived by three daughters, Justina E. (Miller) O'Brien and husband Thomas, Teri L. (Sloan) Holloway and husband Donald, and Sheri L. Sloan; and a brother, Darrell E. Sloan and wife Linda all of York; He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy L. (Sloan) Puleo; and siblings, Delores M. Gladfelter and Donald R. Sloan.
A Celebration of Life Tribute service with full Military Honors will be held when current social gathering restrictions have ended. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in David's name to West York VFW 8951, 1800 Andrews Street, York, PA 17404 or to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd., Suite C, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020