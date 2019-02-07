|
David Laird Jr.
York - David H. Laird, Jr., 76, entered into eternal life at 8 AM on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Shirley A. (Miller) Laird. The couple celebrated 56 years of marriage on June 17, 2018.
Born March 5, 1942 in Dover, David was a son of the late David H. and Pauline L. (Richcrick) Laird, Sr.
He graduated from Dover High School in 1960. David had 25 years of service for Caterpillar where he also served as Union Steward for Teamsters Local 786.
David was a member of Rohler's Lutheran Church in Dover. He served on the Board of Directors for Tracktown Employees Credit Union, as well as the Loan Board. David was an avid bowler and outdoorsman.
In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by a son, Todd D. Laird and wife, Deborah of Canton, MI; two grandchildren, Joseph Robert David Laird and Ann-Marie Jacqueline Laird; and a brother, Dean W. Laird of Dover. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janet M. Fadely.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Amy Northridge. Burial will take place in Salem Union Cemetery in Dover. Emig Funeral Home is serving his family.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Rohler's Lutheran Church, 791 Rohlers Church Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019