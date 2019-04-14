|
David Lashar
Timonium, MD - David Lashar was born in York, Pennsylvania on February 20, 1939. He graduated from York High School in 1957 and then went on to Dartmouth College. At Dartmouth, he played on and captained the golf team and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity before graduating in 1961. He married high school sweetheart Lois Stockdale in 1961.
Dave went on to work in sales and marketing for Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corporation for 36 years. He earned numerous accolades and awards during his professional career. He set sales records throughout his career, culminating in shattering a seemingly unattainable sales goal.
Dave never strayed from his second love, golf. He was an active member at the Pittsburgh Field Club, where he scored 2 of his 6 career hole-in-ones. Dave, like his sister Lucy, spent endless hours surf-fishing at Bethany Beach. He shared this love with his children and then grandchildren. Throughout generations, few fish were caught but a lifetime of laughs and memories were had.
Dave is predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Stephen, his parents, Walter and Sara Lashar, sister Lucy Lashar Hoch, and brother Walter Benjamin Lashar III (Elizabeth Wright).
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lois Stockdale Lashar, his children J. David Lashar (Margaret), Janet E. Lashar (Brad), and Linda Lashar McShane (Eric), 7 grandchildren (Benjamin, Samuel, Daniel, Matthew, Nathaniel, Michael, Sarah), sister Sara Lashar Hill William B Hill III), brother-in-law Willis Hoch, and 12 nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Saint Stephen's Anglican Church with a celebration of life to follow at Mercy Ridge Retirement Community. Alzheimer's stole Dave from us well before his time. It has ravaged his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to the memorial fund created in his name to benefit the . Donations can be made here:
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019