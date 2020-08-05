David Lemar Howett
Warsaw, IN - David Lemar Howett, of Warsaw, Indiana, born April 3, 1940 in Yoe, Pennsylvania to Elizabeth and Harold Howett, entered into Heaven on August 2, 2020 at the age of 80. His passing was from Warsaw's Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center. David's life was characterized by his life verse I Peter 5:7 "Casting all your cares upon Him for He careth for you."
He was a 1958 graduate of Dallastown High School in Dallastown, PA and, upon graduation, enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was the chief cook for the officers and was honorably discharged from Beal AFB in Marysville, CA on October 19, 1962.
David was united in marriage to Charlotte Ann Carmack on August 14, 1964. The pair shared nearly 56 years together before his Sunday evening passing. David graduated from Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music in 1966 and the pair moved to Winona Lake where David attended Grace College, graduating in 1969. He went on to earn a master's degree from the University of Saint Francis in 1973 while teaching Social Studies, a career he began shortly after graduation from Grace College.
David taught for Warsaw Community Schools from 1969 until his retirement in 2002. His involvement in the community he grew to love went well beyond the classroom as he was also a scorekeeper at basketball games for more than thirty years. He often worked in the concession stand during football games and was respected by his students. While teaching he also owned his own part-time business, David's Cabinet and Service Shop. Upon retiring, he continued his cabinet business. He was a longtime member of Fellowship Baptist Church where he served as choir director, men's Bible Study teacher, deacon and for twenty years as church treasurer.
Blessed with many loving friends and an adoring family, David's survivors include his wife, Charlotte Ann Howett; children: Liza (Chris) DeGarmo of Austin, TX, LaDawn (Perry) Heinhold of Kouts, IN, Nate (Dawn) Howett of Warsaw and Noel (Angie) Howett of Warsaw. He is also survived by seven granddaughters, five grandsons; brothers: Robert (Sue) Howett and George Howett and sister, Ruth Jo Powers.
A Life Celebration® is scheduled with Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan Street, Warsaw where visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9th from 5 to 8 p.m. His funeral service, officiated by Pastor Layne Sumner will be held in the Funeral Home on Monday, August 10th at 11 a.m. with a second visitation for one hour prior. Burial will follow in Warsaw's Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the David Howett Memorial Scholarship funds with envelopes available at Titus Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for the family via the funeral home's website at www.TitusFuneralHome.com