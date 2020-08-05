1/
David Lemar Howett
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Lemar Howett

Warsaw, IN - David Lemar Howett, of Warsaw, Indiana, born April 3, 1940 in Yoe, Pennsylvania to Elizabeth and Harold Howett, entered into Heaven on August 2, 2020 at the age of 80. His passing was from Warsaw's Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center. David's life was characterized by his life verse I Peter 5:7 "Casting all your cares upon Him for He careth for you."

He was a 1958 graduate of Dallastown High School in Dallastown, PA and, upon graduation, enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was the chief cook for the officers and was honorably discharged from Beal AFB in Marysville, CA on October 19, 1962.

David was united in marriage to Charlotte Ann Carmack on August 14, 1964. The pair shared nearly 56 years together before his Sunday evening passing. David graduated from Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music in 1966 and the pair moved to Winona Lake where David attended Grace College, graduating in 1969. He went on to earn a master's degree from the University of Saint Francis in 1973 while teaching Social Studies, a career he began shortly after graduation from Grace College.

David taught for Warsaw Community Schools from 1969 until his retirement in 2002. His involvement in the community he grew to love went well beyond the classroom as he was also a scorekeeper at basketball games for more than thirty years. He often worked in the concession stand during football games and was respected by his students. While teaching he also owned his own part-time business, David's Cabinet and Service Shop. Upon retiring, he continued his cabinet business. He was a longtime member of Fellowship Baptist Church where he served as choir director, men's Bible Study teacher, deacon and for twenty years as church treasurer.

Blessed with many loving friends and an adoring family, David's survivors include his wife, Charlotte Ann Howett; children: Liza (Chris) DeGarmo of Austin, TX, LaDawn (Perry) Heinhold of Kouts, IN, Nate (Dawn) Howett of Warsaw and Noel (Angie) Howett of Warsaw. He is also survived by seven granddaughters, five grandsons; brothers: Robert (Sue) Howett and George Howett and sister, Ruth Jo Powers.

A Life Celebration® is scheduled with Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan Street, Warsaw where visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9th from 5 to 8 p.m. His funeral service, officiated by Pastor Layne Sumner will be held in the Funeral Home on Monday, August 10th at 11 a.m. with a second visitation for one hour prior. Burial will follow in Warsaw's Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the David Howett Memorial Scholarship funds with envelopes available at Titus Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for the family via the funeral home's website at www.TitusFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
2000 E. Sheridan
Warsaw, IN 46580
574 267-3104
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved