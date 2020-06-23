David M. Stottlemyer
1953 - 2020
David M. Stottlemyer

York - David M. Stottlemyer, 66, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at UPMC Memorial.

He was the husband of the late Jacqueline Ann "Angel" Stottlemyer. He leaves behind a companion, Bonnie Campbell Cramer.

David was born in York on November 19, 1953, son of the late Harvey T. Stottlemyer and Catherine Barnhill.

David was a retired truck driver and mechanic. He was a member of Freedom Biker Church in York and played on various pool leagues.

He is survived by his son, D. Michael Puckett and his wife, Hope; three daughters, Cheryl Bender and her husband, Terry, Carrie Jean Decker, and Colleen States; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; his sister, Sharon S. Stottlemyer; his brother, Thomas E. Stottlemyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, services will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Biker Church, 2550 Pine Grove Road, York, PA 17403.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
