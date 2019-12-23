|
|
David Miller Jr.
Spring Grove - David S. Miller Jr., age 86, passed away on December 21, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services North in York. He was the loving husband of Reda F. (Goodling-Keesey) Miller; together they shared over 35 years of marriage.
Dave was born in York on September 7, 1933 and was the son of the late David S. Miller Sr., and Ethel (King) Miller. He graduated from West York High School class of 1950 and proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He worked for Jess Hoffman in construction, was a truck driver for Greens Dairies and Cletus Mummert Trucking and retired from L&H Trucking after 20 years. He was a longtime member of West York Church of the Brethren, where he volunteered for many service projects and also took part in many mission trips. He was a former member of St. Paul Wolf's Church in York and was a member of the Spring Grove and the Nashville Fire Co. He enjoyed working outside in his yard, everything John Deere and was an avid Penn State fan.
In addition to his wife Reda; he is survived by his children Steven Miller and wife Sally of Spring Grove, Beth Ann Anderson and husband Tony of San Diego CA, Teresa "Terri" Avey and husband Tom of Stafford VA, Scott Keesey and wife Patty of Rockwood MI, Lori Thomas and husband Adam of Minden NV; 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Ralph Miller and Glenn Miller and wife Jane; his sisters Dora Krebs and husband Larry, Deb Jacoby and husband Jake, Diane Wagaman and husband Terry and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife Josephine Mae (Wherley) Miller and most recently his daughter Susan M. Anderson in October of this year.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at West York Church of the Brethren, 5101 Darlington Rd., York PA 17408 with pastor Brain R. Markle officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service at St. Paul Union Cemetery in Stoverstown. Viewings will be held on Friday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362 and on Saturday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to West York Church of the Brethren, 5101 Darlington Rd., York PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019