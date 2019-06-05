Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Resources
David Nickol


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Nickol Obituary
David Nickol

York - David Nickol, 60, entered into rest on June 3, 2019. He was born in York on August 7, 1958 and was the son of Carlyn (Behler) and stepfather Charles A. Strack and the late John Franklin Nikcol, Jr. David was a painter for Two Dude's Painting and loved to go hunting, ride his motorcycle, and go to nascar and sprint car races.

He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Trisha Nickol, sons, David Nickol Jr. and Cody Nickol; siblings, Michael Nickol, Bradley Nickol and Sharon Nickol Warner; granddaughters, Angelique, Trinity, Haley, Kaydence, Anyia, Jaidan; and a host of family and friends. David was preceded in death by his son William Emig; siblings, Jeffery Nickol and Melody Nickol Baum.

Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 5, 2019
