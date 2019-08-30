Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pathway Community Church
1731 West Philadelphia Street
York, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Pathway Community Church
1731 West Philadelphia Street
York, PA
David P. Clauser


1950 - 2019
David P. Clauser Obituary
David P. Clauser

Hanover - David P. Clauser, age 68, of Hanover, died at 6:22 PM Sunday, August 25, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the companion of Patti Smith.

Born on December 16, 1950 in Edgemont, a son of the late Paul W. and Edith M. (Kates) Clauser, he was a US Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. Mr. Clauser was the owner and operator of Dave and Keith's Service Center in East Berlin for 35 years. He was also a past President and Commander of the White Rose Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #556 and was a member of the Vietnam Veterans Post #35 and Shiloh American Legion Post #791.

In addition to his companion, Mr. Clauser is survived by a son, Eric J. Clauser of Dover; a daughter, Jessica M. Clauser of Dover; two grandchildren, EJ Clauser and Alivia Clauser-Witmer; the mother of his children, Gerry Clauser; three brothers, John, Edward and Thomas Clauser; and two sisters, Paula Newcomer and Edith Seaton. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill Yoxheimer; and a sister, Dawn Hill.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Pathway Community Church, 1731 West Philadelphia Street, York, with Pastor Adin Herndon officiating. Visitatino will be 1-2:00 PM. Military honors will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PA Hero Walk, PO Box 343, Kittanning, PA 16201.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019
