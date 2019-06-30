|
David P. Moser
York - David P. Moser, 41 of York, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, June 27th. He was the beloved husband of 16 years to Gayle (Leader) and loving father to his daughter, Rylee Moser.
Mr. Moser was born in York on September 28, 1977 and was the son of Paul E. Moser and Rosalie E. Hersh.
Dave was a 1996 graduate of Dallastown High School. He was active in York City politics and previously ran for York City mayor on the Libertarian ticket. He also previously served on the York City School Board.
In addition to his wife, daughter and parents, he is survived by his sister, Stacie Moser of Dornsife, PA; his half-sister, Katelyn Mummert of York; several nieces and nephews, as well as his extended family.
A viewing will take place on Monday, July 1st from 6:00 - 9:00 PM at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. Interment will be private.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 30, 2019