David R. Contino


1964 - 2019
David R. Contino Obituary
David R. Contino

York - David R. Contino, 55, of Manchester, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the York Hospital.

He was the husband of Lisa M. (Roche) Contino. They were married for 28 years.

David was born on May 2, 1964 in York. Son of the late John and Susan (Wampler) Contino.

He was a press mechanic for Mauser, Inc. or 20 years. He was a 1982 graduate of West York High School and was a member of the Rooster Club.

The viewing will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday,, July 14, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave.

The funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by a daughter, Marli V. Austin, and husband Jason, of York. A sister, Theresa Contino of York. A brother, Joseph Contino, and wife Teri, of York. Several nieces and nephews. Also his kitty's.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Contino.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 610 Community Way Lancaster, PA 17603, or to , 325 University Dr. Hershey PA 17033, or to York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail , York PA 17406 or to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd St. Philadelphia PA 19123, or to the , 3544 N Progress Ave. Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 12, 2019
