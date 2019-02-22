|
David R. Weaver
York - David R. Weaver, 61, died on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at home.
He was the husband of Kathleen (Fitzpatrick) Weaver, sharing 30 years together, married for 28.
David was born in York on September 3, 1957, son of the late James Weaver and Evelyn (Emswiler) Martin.
David retired as an electrical engineer. He loved reading philosophy, listening to music and playing his guitar. He had a passion for vintage cars, often watching car auctions and mechanic shows. His greatest joy was being surrounded by his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Jason R. Weaver and his wife, Alexandra, Melanie A. Weaver, Troy D. Weaver and his wife, Jessica, and Sarah Joy Guyer and her husband, Drew, all of York; nine grandchildren, Zachary, Amara, Kaylana, Jonas, Dominik, Henry, Lincoln, Levi, and Magnolia; a brother, Tim Weaver and his wife, Bonnie of York; a sister, Lauri Wyatt and her husband, Richard of Berlin, MD; step mother, Darlene Preston of York. He was preceded in death by his step father, John Martin.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York. There will be a visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019