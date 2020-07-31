1/
David R. Wueschinski
David R. Wueschinski

Oct 14 1969 - July 24 2020.

Survived by his parents, Russel and Arlene Wueschinski.

He is also survived by his wife of 25 years, Darlene Hershey, a brother Victor Wueschinski, three children, Andrew, Ashley, and Adrianna Wueshinski, and 6 grandchildren. Four Step-Daughters, Mandy and Cara Hershey, April May, Kandie Aitkens and 9 grandchildren. David was a Surveyor for 18 yrs and a business Owner. He attended Northeastern HS, served in the US Army and was a member of The American Legion in Shiloh. With a generous heart, touching many people, he will be sadly missed.

The John Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory are entrusted with the arrangements.

A Celebration of life will be a private service for the family.




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
August 1, 2020
We miss you, this still doesn’t feel real to me. Please watch over all of us until we meet again. Love you!!!
Mandy
Family
August 1, 2020
shawn wagner
Family
August 1, 2020
I met Dave and Dee when we became Neighbors and made quick friends. Dave had a great heart and personality . We all had so many fun times together. He would help when someone needed it. Bless you Dave and Rest in Peace . We all will be reunited in the Spirit Life . I know you will be watching over of Dee till then . Love Mary
Mary Ritgert
Family
