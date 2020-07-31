David R. Wueschinski
Oct 14 1969 - July 24 2020.
Survived by his parents, Russel and Arlene Wueschinski.
He is also survived by his wife of 25 years, Darlene Hershey, a brother Victor Wueschinski, three children, Andrew, Ashley, and Adrianna Wueshinski, and 6 grandchildren. Four Step-Daughters, Mandy and Cara Hershey, April May, Kandie Aitkens and 9 grandchildren. David was a Surveyor for 18 yrs and a business Owner. He attended Northeastern HS, served in the US Army and was a member of The American Legion in Shiloh. With a generous heart, touching many people, he will be sadly missed.
The John Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory are entrusted with the arrangements.
A Celebration of life will be a private service for the family.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.