David Reachard
Spring Grove - David A. Reachard, age 78, passed away at home on December 30, 2019. He was the loving husband of Dawn K. (Golden) Reachard; together they shared over 57 years of marriage.
Dave was born in Jackson Township on May 23, 1941 and was the son of the late Albert Reachard and Gladys (Lauer) Reachard. He graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1959 and proudly served his country in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged. He worked as a machinist for SKF Industries for over 35 years prior to retiring.
In addition to his wife Dawn; he is survived by his sons Michael Reachard and his wife Debra, Patrick Reachard and Brian Reachard and his spouse JD Thomas; his grandchildren Shawn Reachard, Jacquelyn Thomas and her husband John and Rebecca Barrick and her husband Bill. He is also survived by his brother Stanley Reachard.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Alison Bowlan officiating. Interment will be held following the service at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10-11 AM at the funeral home.
Please omit flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019