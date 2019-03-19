Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
315 N. Constitution Ave.
New Freedom, PA
View Map
David Robert Denoncourt Obituary
David Robert Denoncourt

Stewartstown - David Robert Denoncourt, 48, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in New Orleans, LA

Born in Baltimore he was a son of Carmen (Pelletier) Denoncourt of Stewartstown and the late Gerard H. "Gerry" Denoncourt. David was a graduate of Dulaney Valley High School and enjoyed wildlife, his cat Elsa and worked for Jolly Rogers Amusements in Ocean City, Maryland where he was known as "Shorty" by his friends and fellow amusement professionals.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers Mark W. Denoncourt and his wife Michelle of Lutherville, MD and Paul A. Denoncourt and his wife Victoria of Raleigh, NC; one sister Karen Denoncourt of Baltimore and five nephews Mark A. Denoncourt, Henry J. Denoncourt, Samuel W. Denoncourt, Matthew T. Denoncourt and Joshua F. Denoncourt.

A funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11AM from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave. New Freedom with Rev. Benjamin J. Dunkelberger as celebrant. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6-8PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc 19 S. Main St. Stewartstown.

Memorial contribution may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.

www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019
