|
|
David S. Hess
West York - David S. Hess, 66, entered into rest Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home.
Born June 13, 1952 in York, David was a son of the late David E. and Estella B. (Deckman) Hess.
He graduated from Dover High School in 1970 and had been employed by Continental Wire & Cable. David enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by a son, Shane S. Hess of Manchester; a daughter, Carrie D. Smith and husband, Kristopher of Manchester; a grandson, Bennet Smith; two sisters, Joann E. Stover and Rebecca L. Hess, both of Dover; and a brother, William E. Hess of Seven Valleys.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a time of visitation and remembrance of David from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019