Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:45 PM
Greenmount Cemetery
David S. Lehman Sr. Obituary
David S. Lehman, Sr.

York - David S. Lehman, Sr., age 60, of York, died Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Born April 2, 1959 in York, a son of the late Robert G. and Patricia A. (Heath) Lehman, he had been employer at Cor-Box as a tow Motor operator.

Mr. Lehman is survived by a son, David S. Lehman, Jr. of York County; a granddaughter, Olivia Lehman; a brother, Jeffrey R. Lehman, Sr. of West Melbourne, Florida; and his former spouse, Vicky Bott of York Township.

A graveside service is scheduled for 2:45 PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Greenmount Cemetery with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019
