David Santiago
Mount Joy - David Santiago, 74, of Mount Joy passed away, surrounded by his loving family on March 12th, 2019. He was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico to the late Calixto and Josefa Santiago. David worked for over thirty years for Armstrong World Industries. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He treasured spending time with his family and playing games like dominos. David was a faithful member of Iglesia Restauración en Cristo Church and loved his church family.
David leaves behind his wife of almost eighteen years, Eulogia "Dolly" Santiago of Mount Joy; two daughters, Lisa, wife of Brian Blessing of York, Nichole, wife of Jason Gutshall of Boalsburg; four grandchildren, Olivia, Loren, John, Adrianne; seven siblings, Crispin, Virginia, Alice, Otolio, Alfonso, Carmen, Wilson; three step-children, Anna, Lisette, Victor; several nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
Services for David will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15th, 2019 and also one hour prior to services on Saturday. He will be laid to rest by his mother at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Iglesia Restauración en Cristo, 10 Donegal Springs Rd, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia. www.clydekraft.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019