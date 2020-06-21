David "Wib" Schiding
York - David "Wib" Schiding Jr., age 82, passed away at York Hospital on June 19, 2020. He was the loving husband of Lillian A. (Henry) Schiding; together they shared over 38 years of marriage.
Wib was born in York on September 28, 1937 and was the son of the late David W. Schiding Sr., and Teresa (Althoff) Schiding. He graduated from York Catholic High School and was the former owner of Wib's 2+9 in York. He also worked in construction for Reliance Drilling and then worked for York Graphics for many years prior to retiring. He was an avid golfer and Baltimore Orioles fan. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Lillian; his is survived by his children Vicky Stein and husband John of York, Keith Schiding and wife Krys of Bradenton FL, Lisa Morgan and husband Richard of Ash NC, Shelly Corson and husband Michael of Rennes, France, and David W. Schiding III and wife Terri of Bristow VA; his step-daughters Theresa Rohrbaugh and husband Gerry of York New Salem and Jackie Henry and husband Bryan of York; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Mary Ann Hopper and husband Morrie and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Ray Schiding.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing in celebration of his life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove. Services and Interment will be held privately by the family. Due to COVID19 Guidelines, please wear a face covering and adhere to proper social distancing if you plan to attend the viewing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.