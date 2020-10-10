David Sharp
Bristol - David R. Sharp, 46, formerly of York, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. In York is assisting with the arrangements.
David was born in York on December 28, 1973, the son of Daisy M. (McEvoy) Sharp and the late Loewellyn R. Sharp. He worked for numerous flooring companies in the York area installing carpet and flooring.
David attended West York Area Senior High Class of 1992. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool and was a bass guitar player.
Along with his mother Daisy, David leaves three sisters, Susan E. Sharp of Mt. Wolf, Tracy Welsh and her husband Gary of Mt. Wolf, and Tammy Kreiser and her husband Lloyd of York Haven; as well as nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Not One More-York Chapter, 320 Loucks Rd. Suite 103, York, PA 17404. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com