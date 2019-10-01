Services
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
2164 Mt. Zion Rd.,
York, PA
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Zion Cemetery
David Sitler Leibensperger

David Sitler Leibensperger Obituary
David Sitler Leibensperger

York - David Sitler Leibensperger, also known as "Hardrock" and "Mud", 94, went home to the Lord at 7:02 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Janet A. (Lefever) Leibensperger. They were married almost 50 years.

Born September 8, 1925 in York, David was a son of the late Alva L. and Sara Catherine (Sitler) Leibensperger.

He graduated from York High School in 1943. David was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, serving eight years in the Pacific Theater with the 11thMarine 1stDivision. Upon his discharge, he went on to serve with the forest service and worked as a logger for Potlatch Lumber Company in Idaho. David retired from Pitman Manufacturing.

He was a member of Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in York and a lifetime member of the VFW and Rough and Tumble Steam Association. While his children were in school, he served on and was past president of the PTA.

David is survived by twin daughters, Beth Ann Border, wife of the late Harry Border III and Lou Ann Leibensperger, both of York; a son, James I. Leibensperger and wife, Robin of York; four grandchildren, William Reachard, Harry Border, Amanda D. Rebert and Justin D. Leibensperger; and nine great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend David's funeral at 12 noon on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2164 Mt. Zion Rd., York with a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery where veteran's honors will be presented by York County Veterans Honor Guard. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Brian A. McClinton. Emig Funeral Home, Dover is serving his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2164 Mt. Zion Rd., York, PA 17406; or Children's Miracle Network, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, Suite 115, Mail Code HS21, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019
