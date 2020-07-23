1/
David Steven "Steve" McClelland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Steven "Steve" McClelland

Stewartstown - David Steven "Steve" McClelland, 67, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was the husband of Holly J. (Champness) McClelland to whom he was married 37 years.

Born in Baltimore he was a son of Joyce (Salmon) Martin and the late David P. McClelland. Steve as he was known by his family and friends worked at Pharmaceutics International in Cockeysville, MD where he was a machinist. He was an avid bottle collector, enjoyed antiques and was involved with the Maryland Historical Society.

In addition to his wife Holly, he is survived by his son Christopher McClelland and his wife Tracey; two grandchildren Lucas and Olivia and three siblings Phyllis, Tim, and Michelle.

Services for Steve will be held at the convenience of his family.

Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., Stewartstown is assisting the family during this time.

www.HartensteinCares.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Holly,
I'll always have fond memories of the Cockeysville apartment back in the late 70's-early 80's and all of the good times we all shared over the following years. Steve was one-of-a-kind! I know he will be missed. Heartfelt wishes to you Holly, your son and grandchildren, and to Steve's family at this difficult time.
Sally Bishop
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved