David Steven "Steve" McClellandStewartstown - David Steven "Steve" McClelland, 67, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was the husband of Holly J. (Champness) McClelland to whom he was married 37 years.Born in Baltimore he was a son of Joyce (Salmon) Martin and the late David P. McClelland. Steve as he was known by his family and friends worked at Pharmaceutics International in Cockeysville, MD where he was a machinist. He was an avid bottle collector, enjoyed antiques and was involved with the Maryland Historical Society.In addition to his wife Holly, he is survived by his son Christopher McClelland and his wife Tracey; two grandchildren Lucas and Olivia and three siblings Phyllis, Tim, and Michelle.Services for Steve will be held at the convenience of his family.Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., Stewartstown is assisting the family during this time.