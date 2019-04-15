Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Quickel Cemetery Zion View
York - David Charles Strickhouser, 84, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Linda (Hale) Strickhouser.

Born in York on January 14, 1935, he was the eldest son of the late David Hiram and Dorothy (Neiman) Strickhouser. He retired from Osram Sylvania, Inc. in 1995.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by his son, David Michael, three brothers, and three sisters. He was preceded in death by a brother.

There will be no viewing. Following cremation, a graveside service for the family will be held for at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Quickel Cemetery Zion View. Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in David's memory. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019
