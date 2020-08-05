1/1
David T. Grove
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David T. Grove

Newberry Twp. - David T. Grove, age 71, of Newberry Township, York Haven, died at 5:11 PM Monday, August 3, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Bonnie R. (Swartz) Grove, and the late Kim Grove.

Born June 25, 1949 in York, a son of the late Stephenson K. and Frances R. (Keech) Grove, he most recently worked for Eastern Caisson, and prior to that had worked for Kinsley Construction and James Craft and Sons. He was a member of the Wago Club, and the Susquehanna Fire Company #1 in York Haven.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Grove is survived by two sons, Douglas Grove, Sr., of Dover, and David Grove, of California; one grandson, Douglas Grove, Jr.; and his wife's children, Benjamin Seagraves, of Harrisburg; and Michelle Seagraves, of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Monday, August 10, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with The Rev. Darlene Stauffer officiating. Viewings will 2-3:00 PM Sunday and 9-10:00 AM Monday. Burial will be in Cassel's Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Fire Company #1, 100 S Front St, York Haven, PA 17370.

KuhnerEquities.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved