David T. GroveNewberry Twp. - David T. Grove, age 71, of Newberry Township, York Haven, died at 5:11 PM Monday, August 3, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Bonnie R. (Swartz) Grove, and the late Kim Grove.Born June 25, 1949 in York, a son of the late Stephenson K. and Frances R. (Keech) Grove, he most recently worked for Eastern Caisson, and prior to that had worked for Kinsley Construction and James Craft and Sons. He was a member of the Wago Club, and the Susquehanna Fire Company #1 in York Haven.In addition to his wife, Mr. Grove is survived by two sons, Douglas Grove, Sr., of Dover, and David Grove, of California; one grandson, Douglas Grove, Jr.; and his wife's children, Benjamin Seagraves, of Harrisburg; and Michelle Seagraves, of Port St. Lucie, Florida.Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Monday, August 10, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with The Rev. Darlene Stauffer officiating. Viewings will 2-3:00 PM Sunday and 9-10:00 AM Monday. Burial will be in Cassel's Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Fire Company #1, 100 S Front St, York Haven, PA 17370.