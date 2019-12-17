|
|
David W. Bannier
Dover - David W. Bannier, 79, entered into rest at his home August 29, 2019.
He was born August 2, 1940 in Norwich, CT. The son of the late August W. and Madeline C. (Preiss) Bannier.
He was a graduate of the University of Connecticut as an Engineer. He worked at various companies in the area.
David was a US Army veteran and a member of the .
He is survived by a sister and several nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019