|
|
David W. Hartzell
Fort Myers - David W. Hartzell, 65, passed peacefully on May 16, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL, following his battle with T-Cell Lymphoma. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Jane (Lighty) Hartzell, his daughters Kelly M. and Brooke A., his son William D., and brother Mark P. of Lancaster.
Born May 6, 1955 in Marion, IN, he is the son of the late William G. and Madeline D. (Smith) Hartzell of Lancaster. He was raised in Florham Park, NJ, and graduated from Hanover Park High School in 1973. He earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1977 from Lehigh University. In 1978 while residing in Lancaster, he was hired by Met-Ed (First Energy) and worked in both Reading and York. In 1987, he relocated to York and started his family. He was employed as a licensed Professional Engineer for over 38 years before retiring in 2016 as a senior engineer.
His love of bicycling, watching his kids' musical and sporting events, and his many beloved Labradors occupied his spare time. He also had a fantastic talent for fixing just about anything; the consummate planner, he always had some project in the works. Lover of sea and sand, his family enjoyed years together at the Delaware beaches. He enjoyed riding his bicycle along the shoreline in Bethany Beach and then in Fort Myers following his retirement. Boating and Florida sunsets filled out the rest of his time.
A Celebration of Life service will be held for friends and family at a future date. The family requests that all sympathies be expressed through donations to in the hopes that future patients find treatment and remission.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 22 to May 24, 2020