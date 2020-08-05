David W. Hetzel
David was born on December 14 1948 and got called home on August 3,2020. He was the son of the late Maxine Hetzel (Lehman) and Charles Hetzel. He is preceded in death his mother, father, and brother-in-law. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Shana Hetzel and his daughter Stacey Hetzel and his granddaughter Alicia Vega, his brother Guy Hetzel, and his sister Louis Mclane. David enjoyed fishing, having conversations with his loved ones sharing his knowledge of cars fishing sports anything else it maybe. He also enjoyed football and hockey both Philadelphia flyers and the Philadelphia eagles. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association
.