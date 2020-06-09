David Whittaker
HANOVER - David Charles Whittaker, an avid tennis player and fan, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Hanover. He was 59.
Mr. Whittaker was born June 28, 1960, in York, Pa., to Charles B. Whittaker and the late Constance M. Whittaker. He graduated in 1978 from York Suburban High School, where he was an outstanding tennis player and was part of a District 3 doubles championship team. He studied business at the Pennsylvania State University. He enjoyed many fall Saturday afternoons either at Beaver Stadium or watching Penn State football games on television.
During his career, he managed stores for McCrory's, Radio Shack and Family Dollar in Lewistown, Pa.; Sunbury, Pa., Beckley, W.Va.; and York. He most recently worked for Hanover Shoe Farm in Hanover.
A leg injury limited his tennis play later in life, but he repeated his doubles championship in the 2010 York County Senior Games. He also was a force to be reckoned with during family table tennis tournaments. He enjoyed traveling and exploring on his motorcycle.
In addition to his father, a York resident, Mr. Whittaker is survived by three sons, Christopher of New York City, Matthew of Chicago, and Joshua of York; a brother, Mark, of East McKeesport, Pa.; two sisters, Mary Susan Whittaker of Cape Coral, Fla., and Hollace Kominsky of Mount Wolf, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Yorkshire United Methodist Church, 125 Edgewood Rd. in York, with a visitation from 9:30-10 a.m. at the church. The service will be live broadcast on the funeral homes Facebook page. Pastor Dave Kominsky will be officiating at the service. Burial will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is in charge of the service. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Tennis for Kids Inc., 1738 Long Level Road, Wrightsville, PA, 17368 or by visiting the organization's website, www.tennisforkidsyork.com.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.