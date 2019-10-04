Services
David Y. Rinehold


1929 - 2019
David Y. Rinehold Obituary
David Y. Rinehold

York - David Y. Rinehold, 89, of York, passed away peacefully at the Gardens at West Shore on Sunday, September 29th. He was the longtime companion of Barbara Tate.

Mr. Rinehold was born in York on December 28, 1929. He was the son of the late Leon and Mary (Yost) Rinehold.

David worked as a custodian for the YMCA and retired after many years of service. He was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church in York. David was a true "Yorker" and enjoyed what the city has to offer, including spending endless days at Central Market, watching the York Revolution play baseball and attending shows at the Strand-Capital.

In addition to his companion, he is survived by his nieces, Linda Markey, Karen Davis, Bonita Woltman, Cathy Huff, and Beverly Markey; as well as seven great nieces and nephews and three great-great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Markey.

A funeral service to honor David's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 7th, at Christ Lutheran Church, 29 S. George St., York, PA 17401, with the Rev. Dr. Alan Watt officiating. A viewing will be held at the church on Monday, and will begin at 10:30 AM until the start of the service. A private interment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Grace and Hope Mission, 119 N. George St., York, PA 17401.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.

To share condolences with the family please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019
