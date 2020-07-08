Dawn Engles Thompson



Dawn Engles Thompson, 91, formerly of York PA, passed away on July 5, 2020 in Columbia South Carolina and is now with the Lord. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Brenda Eckert and Norma Hamme and a brother Peter Maul Jr.She is survived by 2 sisters, Charmaine Maul and Donnalene Gingerich. She is also survived by her loving children, daughter Stephanie Anne Keiser and husband Edward Keiser, a son Dr. Todd Henry Engles and husband Lanny Spires-Engles. 4 grandchildren that were the love of her life,Kristian Henry Engles and wife Heather Engles, Alexander Edward Keiser, Connor Dawn Reed and husband Austin Reed, Nathan James Engles and girlfriend Cierra Duncan. 4 great- grandchildren who called her GG, Makayla Stephanie Engles, Haylie-Jo Dawn Engles, Savanna Jane Engles and Dylan Michael Engles. Dawn was a long time member of Saint Mark's Methodist Church in Columbia South Carolina. Due to COVID 19 services will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store