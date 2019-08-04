|
|
Dawn R. Amspacher
York - Dawn R. Amspacher, 47, passed away July 31, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements.
Dawn was born December 7, 1971 in York, she is the daughter of the late Calvin L. and Marcia E. (Itzoe) Amspacher. She was a 1992 graduate of Susquehannock High School.
She leaves behind three children, Krystina Adams of York, Sarah Amspacher-Dell and Isabella Dell, both of Centralia, MO, a brother, Calvin L. Amspacher, Jr. of Felton, two sisters, Janice M. Echevarria (Marcos) of Red Lion and Tonya M. Matthews (Jeff) of Felton. She was predeceased by her companion Gary Dell.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Pappus House, 253 Cherry St., York, PA 17402 or pappushouse.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019