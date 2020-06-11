Dawn S. LandesRed Lion - Dawn S. Landes passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born September 22, 1957, the daughter of Shirley and Clifford Landes.Dawn graduated from Dover High School in 1975, and she retired from Red Lion Post Office where she worked as a clerk.Dawn is survived by her aunt, Janet Goodwin, cousins, Karen and Cathy of Green Lane, PA and a nephew, Jesse of York.One of her favorite things to do was camping with her aunt and cousins at Ricketts Glen. She also enjoyed riding bicycle with her beloved dog, Scamp!There will be no viewing. Following cremation, a memorial service will be private and at the convenience of her family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, are entrusted with arrangements.