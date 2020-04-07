|
Dawn Thoman
Spring Grove - Dawn Marie (Senft) Thoman, age 81, passed away at home, with her family by her side on April 4, 2020. She was the loving wife of William E. Thoman; together they shared over 64 years of marriage.
Dawn was born in York on January 27, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Mabel (Senft) Thoman and her step-father the late William Z. Thoman. She attended Susquehannock High School and worked as a customer service associate for Toys R Us for over 10 years prior to retiring. She was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she served on the Board of Directors and many other committees at the church. She was a lifetime member of the Spring Grove VFW and served as past-President of the Ladies Auxiliary from 1983-1986. Dawn was a loving wife, mother, grandma and grammy; her family was everything to her and she cherished all of them very much.
In addition to her husband Bill; she is survived by her children Edward Thoman, Shirl Rebert and husband Robert, Sherry Shearer and husband Steven, Lori Wetzel and husband Leo and Tami Wentz. 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 on the way. She is also survived by her brothers Charles Thoman, Zachary Thoman, and Donald Thoman; sister Carol Seeley and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her stepsister Freida Hartlaub.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Cremation services are entrusted to Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362 or Cancer Patient Help Fund at c/o WellSpan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020