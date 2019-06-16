|
Dayna Elizabeth Girken
Red Lion - Dayna Elizabeth Girken, 26, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her home, with her family by her side.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Pastor Brandon Testerman will be officiating. Viewings will be held from 6-9:00 PM Tuesday and 9-10:00 AM Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Guinston Presbyterian Cemetery.
Born February 10, 1993 in Baltimore, a daughter of Timothy A. and Diane M. (Filson) Girken of Felton, she was a 2011 graduate of York County School of Technology and was their 2010 Homecoming Queen. After graduation she gave back to the school by participating with their Occupational Advisory Committee. She worked as a Certified Pharmacy Technician at WellSpan Health York Hospital and Rite-Aid. Dayna was a member of Job's Daughters Intl., where she served as Honor Queen. She enjoyed shooting firearms, Sunday family dinners and cows. She was a proud "Jeep Girl", liked being at the sprint car track and had a strong love of God.
In addition to her and parents; Dayna is survived by her fiancée Zachary R. Allman, a son, Braxton Ryan Allman; was a "bonus mom" to two wonderful little girls, BrennaMae and Rilynn Allman; her four sisters, Daniele N. Girken, Alora M. Girken, Alysa B. and husband Anthony Contino, and her Twinny, Devin R. Girken; her three nephews, Owen, Wesley and Liam Contino; maternal grandfather, David R. Filson, Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Dayna was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Anna E. Filson; cousin, Justin D. Thompson; uncle, Jeffrey Ruth; paternal grandparents, Clair L. Eller and Marvin J. Girken; and an uncle, Phillip L. Girken.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 2951 Whiteford Rd., #304, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 16, 2019