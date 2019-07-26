|
|
Dean A. Yeager
Glen Rock - Dean A. Yeager, 63, of Glen Rock, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday July 22, 2019. He was the son of the late Ralph and Geraldine (Boyd) Yeager.
Dean was born in York in 1956 to Ralph and Geraldine Yeager. Dean worked in warehousing doing varied millwork jobs for over 25 years before working and subsequently retiring from the Baltimore County Parks and Rec. as a maintenance technician. Dean enjoyed classic cars, his friends and coworkers, and he loved to give everyone he knew a nickname. Dean was a member of the Glen Rock Legion Post #403, and also the Hanover Moose Lodge #227. His entire life revolved around his daughter and grandchildren. His kindness, selflessness, and generosity will be missed by many.
Dean is survived by his daughter Amanda Munchel and her husband Matt; three grandchildren: Hailee A. Yeager, Logan R. Kessler, and Brody A. Sterner; and four siblings: Christine C. Chapman, Timothy A. Yeager, Lynn G. Yeager, and Gary S. Yeager. Dean is preceded in death by his parents.
A viewing will happen at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349 on Monday, July 29 between 6PM and 8PM. A funeral service will happen the next day July 30 at 11 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Fair officiating. Interment will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Second Amendment Foundation: www.saf.org in Dean's memory.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 26, 2019