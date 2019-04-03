|
Dean Ash, II
Hershey - Dean H. Ash, II, 55 of Hershey, formerly of Wrightsville, died March 20, 2019. He was the son of Rev. Yvonne J. (Blount) Ash of Lakeland, FL and the late Rev. Dean H. Ash. A memorial service, will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am with a visitation from 10:30 until 11:00 am at Wrightsville Assembly of God, 365 Orange Street, Wrightsville.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Home, Wrightsville.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019