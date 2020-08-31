Dean. B BerryYork - Dean B. Berry was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, January 17, 1932, a son of the late James T. and Jessie A. (Books) Berry. He was a 1950 graduate from Altoona Senior High School and retired from BAE in York. He served in the US Navy from 1951-1955 aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt, flag carrier for the Navy's Sixth Fleet.Dean was an avid Penn State fan, never missing a televised game or a score. He found joy sitting in the shade of his maple tree, with his cat Tommy, smiling and waving to his wonderful neighbors as they drove by the house.Mr. Berry is survived by: his son Mark Berry, and his wife, Susan; Tim Berry, and his wife, Tammy; daughter Lisa Peck, and her husband, John; his daughter-in-law Sybil (Thomas) Berry, widow of Todd; six grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and one step son, Fred Smith, and his wife Deb, and family.He was preceded in death by eight brothers, including his twin brother Gene, and one sister; his son, Todd Berry; and the mother of his children, Lynne (Stewart) Berry; two step sons and their mother, Nancy Keller Smith Berry.A graveside service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of the arrangements on behalf of the family.Memorial contributions may be made, in the name of Dean, to Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Lane, York, or Animal Rescue Inc., P.O Box 34, Maryland Line, Maryland, 21105. Dean was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, American Legion, Post 0799 and Hawks Gunning Club.