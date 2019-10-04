Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Dean C. Christenson


1927 - 2019
Dean C. Christenson

York - Dean C. "Chuck" Christenson, 92, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Margaret D. (Peterson) Christenson.

Mr. Christenson was born in Warren on April 13, 1927, son of the late Axel G. and Frances M. (Nelson) Christenson.

Dean served his country honorably in U.S. Army during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was employed by GTE Sylvania as a foreman for numerous years. Chuck was a member of Shiloh United Church of Christ, York, Tall Cedars Clown Unit and various other Masonic organizations.

Survivors include five children, Charles Christenson and his wife Jayne, Connie Hartman and her husband, Ronald, Curtis Christenson and his wife Eileen, Cindy Maul and her husband, Matthew, all of York, and Maryann Jaeger of Germany; seven grandchildren, Jenna, Maggie, Axel, Ryan, Alyx, Christi and Eric; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by twin sons and a sister, Thalia Christenson.

At Dean's request, all services will be private.

Memorial contributions can be made in Dean's name to Shriners Hospital, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 or to Shiloh United Church of Christ, 2251 Willow Rd., York, PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019
