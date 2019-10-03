|
|
Dean C. Zartman Jr.
Hanover - Dean C. Zartman Jr., 79, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at UPMC-Hanover Hospital.
Born September 3, 1940 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Dean C. Zartman Sr. and Marie R. (Brady) Zartman.
Dean was a retired engineer and tool maker and also worked many years as a Home Inspector. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover and a 1958 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. Dean was a life member of the Hanover Elks, a member of Hanover Home Assoc., McSherrystown Home Assoc., New Oxford Social Club, and the Viking Club of York. He enjoyed traveling, serving as a notary public, collecting classic cars and spending time with his friends and family, especially his granddaughter.
Surviving is one daughter, Lisa D. Myers of Hanover and granddaughter, Holly M. Vios; four siblings, Deanna V. Adams of New Oxford, James L. Zartman, Samuel R. Zartman and Janice E. Baugher all of Hanover. He was preceded in death by a son Dean C. Zartman III.
Per Dean's wishes his body was donated to science. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover with Rev. Mr. Thomas M. Aumen officiating.
Contributions in memory of Dean may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019