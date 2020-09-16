Dean E. Armagost
Hanover - Dean E. Armagost, 91, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, PA.
Born October 6, 1928, in Corsica, PA, he was the son of the late Lester L. and Hannah M. (Sell) Armagost.
Dean was a 1946 graduate of the Milton Hershey School.
Dean was a linotype operator for the York Daily Record for twenty-three years, was the co- owner of the former Town Tavern in York, PA, and the owner and operator of the Water Street Café in Spring Grove, PA from 1981-2006.
Dean was a member of the 13th Ward Vigilant Social Club, the VFW of Spring Grove, the 9th Ward Republican Club, and the Hanover Moose.
Dean enjoyed visiting social clubs and spending time with his friends and family.
Dean is survived by his two sons, Donald Armagost of McSherrystown, PA, and Michael Armagost of Littlestown, PA; three grandchildren, Kasha Vargas, Joshawyn Townsend, and Matthew Armagost; eleven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carl "Joe" Armagost of Limerick, PA, and Charles Armagost of Houston, TX; and a sister, Shirley McIntire of Houston, TX. He was preceded in death by two sons, Steven D. Armagost, and Ronald Armagost; two grandsons, Michael Armagost, Jr., and Christopher Armagost; three brothers, Reid, Lester, and Homer; and one sister, Alice.
A memorial service to celebrate and remember Dean will be held 11:00am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Hanover Community Church, 1959 Smith Station Road, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Scott Brown officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10-11am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the church. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dean's name the Homewood Benevolent Memorial Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.