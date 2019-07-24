|
Dean H. Boll
York - Dean Boll died 7/21/2019 from heart complications. He was the husband of Marian Boll for 67 years.
Dean was born in Hanover, PA on June 23, 1932, the son of the late Charles and Sara Boll. Dean graduated from William Penn HS in 1950. He was employed for 42 years by MetEd. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of a number of local legions and social clubs and the 4th United Methodist Church.
Dean is survived by two sons, Randy and wife Barbara living in Atlanta, GA, and Douglas and wife Christine and granddaughter Courtney of York.
His brother Glenn, and sister Barbara Mills preceded him in death.
Dean's favorite hobby was golf, spending most of his time at Cool Creek Golf Club.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27th at 4th United Methodist Church, 1067 E. Market St., from 10-11, followed by a short service at 11:00. Pastor Jane Harrison will preside. Burial will be private at Prospect Hill Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 24, 2019