Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
4th United Methodist Church
1067 E. Market St.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
4th United Methodist Church
1067 E. Market St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Boll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean H. Boll


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean H. Boll Obituary
Dean H. Boll

York - Dean Boll died 7/21/2019 from heart complications. He was the husband of Marian Boll for 67 years.

Dean was born in Hanover, PA on June 23, 1932, the son of the late Charles and Sara Boll. Dean graduated from William Penn HS in 1950. He was employed for 42 years by MetEd. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of a number of local legions and social clubs and the 4th United Methodist Church.

Dean is survived by two sons, Randy and wife Barbara living in Atlanta, GA, and Douglas and wife Christine and granddaughter Courtney of York.

His brother Glenn, and sister Barbara Mills preceded him in death.

Dean's favorite hobby was golf, spending most of his time at Cool Creek Golf Club.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27th at 4th United Methodist Church, 1067 E. Market St., from 10-11, followed by a short service at 11:00. Pastor Jane Harrison will preside. Burial will be private at Prospect Hill Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now