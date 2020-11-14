Dean L. CheesebroughSpring Garden Twp. - Dr. Dean L. Cheesebrough, 92, of Spring Garden Twp., passed away at his residence on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Janice I. (Ballenger) Cheesebrough for over 61 years.Dr. Cheesbrough was born on April 18, 1928 in Monessen, PA and was the son of the late James and Ethel (MacGillvray) Cheesebrough.Dean proudly served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. Following his service to his country, Dean attended college and received his doctorate in education from the University of Miami in Ohio and also received an honorary doctorate from York College. His true passion in life was education and he spent 45 years at York College as a professor and administrator, as well as serving as headmaster at the York Country Day School. As a professor he inspired many of his students to go into the field of teaching. Dean loved baseball and played while he was in the Army and also in the minor leagues. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Steelers. He loved to travel, especially to England and Yorkshire Dales, where he made many friends over the years, and spending summers in Fenwick Island, DE. Dean was active in the Salvation Army and was also a member of Asbury Church.In addition to his wife, he is survived by many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Cheesebrough and his sister, Gail Cook.Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Place, date and time forthcoming.Memorial contributions in Dean's name can be made to the Cheesebrough Scholarship Fund at York College of PA, att: Advancement Office, 441 Country Club Rd., York, PA 17403-3651.The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.To share online condolences please visit