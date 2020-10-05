1/1
Dean L. Markle Sr.
Dean L. Markle Sr.

York - Dean L. Markle Sr., 87, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Normandie Ridge in York. He was the husband of Mary J. (Altland) Markle who died on September 25, 2014.

Mr. Markle was born in York County on March 3, 1933, son of the late Jacob and Florence (Sharp) Markle.

He was employed as a deliveryman for NAPA Auto Parts and as a parts salesman for the former Ammon R. Smith.

He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Jacobus.

Dean enjoyed fishing, reading, York Revolution Baseball, Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

Survivors include, three sons, Wayne E. Markle and his wife, Norma of Spring Grove, Dean L. Markle Jr. and his wife, Darlene of York and Brian K. Markle and his wife, Christa of Dallastown; five grandchildren, Chad and his wife, Christa, Shane and his wife, Sandra, Adam, Amy and her husband, Marty and Brandon and his wife, Ashley; five great grandchildren, Camden, Caylee, Tinley, Ben and Jacob; a brother, Fred Markle of Dover and a sister, Freda Stump of Spring Grove; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four siblings, Clair, Gerald, Marlin and Ralph Markle.

Funeral service will be 11:00 am Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin St., Jacobus. Officiating will be his pastor, Rev. Kevin Becker. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

The family has requested memorial contributions be made to Normandie Ridge Benevolent Fund, 1700 Normandie Drive, York, PA 17408






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
