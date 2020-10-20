Dean Neuhaus
YORK - Dean Allen Neuhaus, 96, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services in Camp Hill. He was the husband of Audrey Virginia (Stanley) Neuhaus. The couple celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on June 23, 2020.
Burial will be private in Greenmount Cemetery in York, with a flag folding by York County Veterans Honor Guard. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Neuhaus was born in York, the son of Allen T. and Dorothy B. (Kohler) Neuhaus. He was a self-employed Certified Public Accountant in York.
Mr. Neuhaus was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in York. He received his Bachelor's degree from Rider University. He was a licensed public accountant, enrolled to practice before the Internal Revenue Service. He was a member of the society of PA Public Accountants, Society of National Public Accountants. He was a member of Lutheran Men's Club of York County. He was a life member of US Naval Institute of Maryland and a member of American Legion post #127 and AARP. He served in the US Navy in WWII on the Command Destroyer USS Robert K. Huntington attached to the 4th and 6th Pacific Fleet Fast Carrier Transport.
Mr. Neuhaus leaves two daughters, Suzanne Y. Folkemer and her husband, David A. Folkemer of York, and Cynthia A. Meyer of York; three grandchildren, Tina Hawkins and her husband Frank, Michael Folkemer and his wife Holly, and Alexandra Meyer; and four great grandchildren, Anthony Hawkins, Angie Hawkins, Savannah Folkemer, and Brooks Folkemer.
Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market Street, York, PA 17401. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com