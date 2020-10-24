Dean R. ZeiglerSpring Grove - Dean R. Zeigler, 90, passed away Thursday morning, October 22, 2020 at Country Meadows. He was the husband of the late Betty J. (Mummert) Wolf-Zeigler.Born in Warrington Township on October 8, 1930, Dean was the son of the late Swiler and Mary (Livingstone) Zeigler. He was a member of Paradise Lutheran Church, AFLCIO Steelworkers Union and the Viking Club. He had retired from ACCO following 16 years of service.Due to the current pandemic limitations, viewing and services will be private at Paradise Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market St, York are entrusted with arrangements.Mr. Zeigler is survived by one daughter, Nancy Hess of Spring Grove; two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Becker; grandson, Troy Becker; four brothers and two sisters.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paradise Lutheran Church, 3241 Church Rd, Thomasville, PA 17364.