Dean Runk
York Township - Dean E. Runk went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 14, 2020. He was 85 years old and passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia (Gross) Runk; together they shared over 63 years of marriage.
Dean was born on August 11, 1934 in Spring Grove and was the son of the late Erastus and Hattie (Shearer) Runk. He attended the one-room school house, Burkheimer School, through 8th grade then obtained his GED. He went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic. Following his military service, he worked for York Telephone/GTE/Verizon as a cable technician and retired after 35 years.
Mr. Runk could build or fix anything. He did so much, for so many, with so little, for so long that he was qualified to do anything, for anybody, with nothing. He was a member of the Glenview Alliance Church and the Lancaster Gold Wing Club. Dean enjoyed going on long RV trips and motorcycle rides, hunting, baking the best apple pies ever, playing cards, working on vehicles and restoring old cars. Dean was always jolly and had a great sense of humor (ask any nurse!).
Dean loved his family dearly. He is survived by his children Susan East, David Runk, and Diane Knisely; his 5 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Family services are being held under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Glenview Alliance Church, 10037 Susquehanna Trail, Glen Rock PA 17327, or The American Heart Association.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.