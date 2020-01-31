Services
Glen Rock - Dean L. Russell, age 83, passed away suddenly, at home, while working on a project outside in his yard. He will be overjoyed to be greeted in heaven by his late wife Sandra; who passed away in 2008.

Dean was born in York on October 14, 1936 and was the son of the late Luther Russell and Romaine Ellis. He worked as an accomplished sewing machine mechanic for many years prior to retiring. He was a member of the Black Rock Church of the Brethren and a lifelong member of the York Pointer and Setter Club. Dean was an avid outdoorsman and was a loving devoted husband, father and grandfather and he truly cherished his wife Sandra.

Dean is survived by his sons Steven Russell and his wife Cindy of Hallam, Toby Russell and his wife Karen of New Castle DE; his daughters Connie Beamesderfer and husband Kurt of Charlotte NC, Coleen Glass/Ellis and her partner Linda Ellis of Boise ID; his grandchildren Kevin, Julie, Heather, Zach, Shannon and Brett and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Marlin Russell and his sisters Joyce Gudat, Jane Workinger and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday at 7:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362 with Pastor Brandon Grady officiating. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be to the , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster PA 17603.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
