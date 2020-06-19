Deanna L. Howell
Deanna L. Howell

Wrightsville - Deanna L. (Lutz) Howell, 82, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Manor Care Dallastown. She was the wife of the late Walter S. Howell.

Services for Deanna are private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born on July 26, 1937 in York, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Keller) Lutz. Deanna was a homemaker.

Mrs. Howell is survived by two sons, Darryl Howell and his wife, Shelly of Wrightsville and Kenneth Howell of Wrightsville; daughter, Jeanette Boyd and her husband, Audie of Chanceford Twp.; eight grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Howell; and daughter, Brenda Howell.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
