Debbie A. Helfrey
New Freedom - Debbie A. Helfrey, 62, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital.
Born in York, she was a daughter of William J. Miller of Maryland and Bonnie (Cook) Houston of New Freedom. Debbie worked in production for Beckton-Dickinson for 13 years and enjoyed painting, making crafts and caring for her pets.
In addition to her parents Debbie is survived by her son Brad J. Miller and wife Brady of York and a sister Stacy Flaherty of New Freedom.
A Time of Sharing and Remembrance will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 6PM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom. Interment will be private.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019