Debbie Elaine Ryan Bing-Zaremba
Philadelphia -
Debbie Elaine Ryan Bing-Zaremba was taken from us too early by a sudden onset seizure disorder. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Philadelphia.
Debbie was born May 21, 1969 to Melvin and Christine (Guise) Ryan and graduated from Central York High School in 1987. She earned her Bachelors of Arts degree at the George Washington University in Washington, DC and her law degree from Temple University. A licensed lawyer in PA, NJ, and CT, Debbie worked for a number of law firms but especially enjoyed her employment with the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania under Judges Rochelle Friedman and Christine Fizzano Cannon.
Debbie, or "Dee" as she was known to her family, is survived by her husband of 25 years, Adrian Bing-Zaremba and their daughters Caitlin (19) and Lauren (13) of Glen Mills, PA; her parents Melvin and Christine Ryan, her sister Melissa Stokes wife of Michael, her brother Daryl Ryan, her aunt Lynn Cook wife of Raymond, and her nephew Tyler Royer, all of York, PA.
Debbie volunteered at a local animal shelter and lovingly adopted two rescue cats, Henry and Grubi. She was also an active Girl Scout leader, Elected New Fairfield Town official, school volunteer, lover of history, dining, travel and wildlife, but her most favorite thing in life was being a mother. If Debbie was awake, she was doing something for or with her daughters.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration-of-life will be planned when permitted by the State.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Debbie to the New Fairfield Sherman Animal Welfare Society (NFSAW.org).
Arrangements by Kirk and Nice, Inc. www.kirkandniceinc.com
Published in York Daily Record from May 28 to May 31, 2020.