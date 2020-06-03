Debbie Elaine Ryan Bing-Zaremba
Philadelphia -
Debbie Elaine Ryan Bing-Zaremba was taken from us too early by a sudden onset seizure disorder. She passed peacefully in the arms of her family on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Philadelphia at the age of 51.
Debbie was born to Melvin and Christine Ryan and lived her childhood in York, PA. She earned her Bachelors of Arts degree at the George Washington University in Washington, DC, where she met her husband, Adrian. Debbie and Adrian fell in love during college and began their life together with journeys through Virginia, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. They married in 1994, just as Debbie commenced studies at Temple University Beasley School of Law. Upon graduation from Law School in 1997, Debbie began her career with the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania as Law Clerk for Judge Rochelle Friedman.
Debbie and Adrian grew their family with the addition of two loving daughters. Caitlin (19) and Lauren (13) were raised across Oreland, PA, New Fairfield, CT, and Glen Mills, PA. When Debbie and Adrian moved back to PA in 2016, Debbie rejoined the Commonwealth Court as Chief Clerk for Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 25 years, Adrian Bing-Zaremba; daughters Caitlin and Lauren; parents Melvin and Christine Ryan; siblings, Daryl and Melissa (Stokes). All members of the Ryan and Bing-Zaremba families; Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and extended family miss Debbie dearly.
Debbie was passionate about everything in her life. Her children were her core focus, but Debbie was also an active Girl Scout leader, elected New Fairfield Town Official, school volunteer, and lover of history, dining, travel and wildlife (especially zebras). In Connecticut, Debbie volunteered at the local animal shelter and lovingly added two rescue cats, Henry and Grubi, to her family.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, small, family-only services will be held this week officiated remotely by Pastor Liz Yoho of NF Congregational Church where Debbie served on the Executive Committee. A celebration-of-life will be planned when permitted by the State.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Debbie to the ASPCA or the New Fairfield Sherman Animal Welfare society (NFSAW.org).
Arrangements by Kirk and Nice, Inc. www.kirkandniceinc.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.